U23 AFCON Qualifiers: Black Meteors complete double over Mozambique to qualify for final round

The Black Meteors of Ghana completed the double over Mozambique to qualify for the final round of the CAF U-23 AFCON qualifiers.

Ghana defeated Mozambique 2-0 in the second leg played at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday. The Black Meteors won 4-1 on aggregate after the two-legs.

Hafiz got the first chance at goal for Ghana but his effort was saved by the Mozambique goalkeeper in the opening minutes of the game .

Sylvester Simba broke the deadlock with an amazing drive to give the Black Meteors the lead with just some few minutes to end the first half.

Right after recess Meteors captain Afriyie Barnie failed to increase the lead for the Black Meteors with his header which went off empty post.

Sylvester Simba won another penalty for Ghana after he was brought down in the box by the Mozambican defender

Daniel Afriyie Barnie scored from the spot kick to give Ghana a two-goal lead in the 54th minute.

It was the third goal for the Hearts of Oak striker in the qualifiers after the two legs

The Mozambicans scored late in the game but the goal was ruled out for an offside.

Ghana has qualified to the final round of the qualifiers after this win.