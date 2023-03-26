U23 AFCON Qualifiers: Guinea's Younoussa Tawel Camara appointed referee for Ghana vs. Algeria game in Kumasi

Younoussa Tawel Camara from Guinea has been appointed as the referee for the U23 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers final round 2nd leg between Ghana and Algeria next Tuesday

Camara, 33, will be assisted by compatriots Mamady Tere (Assistant Referee I), Abdoulaye Sylla (Assistant Referee II), and Abdoulaye Manet (Fourth Official).

Camara had the honour of leading a charity match between Ronaldihno and other football legends in Guinean football, such as Pascal Feindouno, Titi Camara, and Salam Sow a fortnight ago in Conakry.

The Match Commissioner is Alhaji Babagana Kalli from Nigeria.

The game is scheduled for 16:00 kick-off at the Baba Yara Sports stadium in Kumasi on Tuesday, March 28, 2023.

The Black Meteors held their Algerian counterparts to a 1-1 draw in the 1st leg and would aim for a win to qualify for the U23 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, taking place later this year.