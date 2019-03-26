UAE-based Ernest Asante makes full debut for Ghana in friendly win over Mauritania

UAE-based Ernest Asante made his first start for Ghana on Tuesday in the friendly against Mauritania.

The Al Jazira wideman was making his second appearance for Black Stars after debuting three days ago against Kenya in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

He was replaced before the start of the second half by Christian Atsu.

The Sunyani-born took advantage of his debut call-up to audition for a place in Ghana's squad for the tournament this June in Egypt.

Asante played in Norway before moving to Denmark to play for Nordsjaelland where he scored in matches.