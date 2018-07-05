UAE side Al Jazira splashed €1 million on Ernest Asante

United Arab Emirates side Al Jazira forked out €1 million to acquire winger Ernest Asante from Danish outfit FC Nordsjælland.

Ghana's leading football website, GHANAsoccernet.com sources reveal that UAE-based side splashed one million euros in order to land the Ghanaian wideman.

The two-time UAE League champions revealed the signing on their official website on Wednesday.

"Al Jazira Football Company completed the signing of the the Ghanian winger Ernest Asante, and he will join the first football team of Al Jazira as soon as the preparations for the upcoming seasons starts,"

Asante began his career with Feyenoord Academy, a Ghanian club founded by Dutch side Feyenoord.

He then moved to Belgian club Beveren. Asante then spent three seasons with Norwegian side Start, during which he made 109 appearances and scored 25 goals.

Asante moved to Stabaek before joining FC Nordsjaelland in 2016. He made 66 appearances and scored 21 goals and helped FC Nordsjaelland to finish third in the Danish league last season.

Asante becomes the first signing under new manager Dutchman Marcel Keizer, who replaced countryman Henk ten Cate.