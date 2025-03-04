UCL: Thomas Partey in action as Arsenal run riot over PSV in 7-1 victory

Ghana midfielder, Thomas Partey was in action for Arsenal on Tuesday night, helping the team to record a resounding victory against PSV in the Uefa Champions League.

The experienced midfielder started in the heart of his team’s midfield in the away match serving as the first leg of the Round 16 tie in the elite European competition.

A rampant display on the night saw Thomas Partey and his teammates running riot over PSV and posing a 7-1 triumph at the end of the contest.

A brace from Martin Odegaard plus goals from Jurrien Timber, Ethan Nwaneri, Mikel Merino, Leandro Trossard, and Riccardo Calafiori sealed the emphatic win for the Gunners.

The only consolation goal for PSV was scored by Noa Lang in the final minutes of the first half from the penalty spot.

Tuesday’s massive victory has made the return leg a mere formality for Arsenal with the English Premier League side having a huge chance to advance to the quarter-final stage of this season’s Uefa Champions League.