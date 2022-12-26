GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 26 December 2022
UD Ibizia interested in Ghanaian forward Samuel Obeng

Ghanaian forward Samuel Obeng has popped up on the radar of Spanish Segunda division side UD Ibizia ahead of the winter transfer window. 

The Real Oviedo forward club leave the club in the transfer window as he seeks for regular play time.

Although Obeng has made 19 league appearances, most have been from the bench, accumulating 626 minutes which is an average of 32 minutes per game.

Meanwhile, Ibizia who sit bottom of the Segunda Division want to beef their attack with the former Ghana U23 striker.

Several clubs in the second tier of Spanish football are also monitoring the situation of the forward and could make a move in the window.

Obeng has netted only once this season, playing mostly on the flanks instead of his main position as a centre-forward.

The 1 million Euros valued forward has six months left on his current deal with Real Oviedo.

