UD Levante striker Emmanuel Boateng hopes to open goalscoring account against Real Madrid

Ghana forward Emmanuel Boateng has set his sights on getting off the mark for UD Levante in their Saturday's La Liga clash against Real Madrid.

The Frogs will welcome Real Madrid to the Estadi Ciutat de València on matchday nine of the Spanish top flight campaign.

And Boateng, who is yet to open his goal scoring account in six outings in all competition for the Valencia-based side, is hoping to break his duck when they play the struggling European champions.

"It's my duty to score and I will be glad to score my first league goal this weekend," Boateng told Kickgh.com

"My first goal of the season will come very soon and can't wait to celebrate it in a grand style with my teammates"

"We are hoping to finish well on the La Liga table this season" he concluded.

Boateng netted seven goals in his 29 appearances for Levante last season where he scored one against Real Madrid.