Udinese coach bemoans Nicholas Opoku's error in AC Milan defeat

Udinese coach Julio Velazquez insists his outfit deserved at least a point, but can’t give the ball away that cheaply in the final minute against AC Milan.

Udinese had numerous chances, but were beaten at the 96th minute by an Alessio Romagnoli strike after Nicolas Opoku was caught in possession.

“I thought this was our best performance in a while and we should’ve picked up at least a point, but cannot make mistakes like that in the final minute,” the Coach told Sky Sport Italia.

“I am happy with their approach and have a positive group that works well every day in training. We can do well this season.

“It is difficult to accept a defeat like this at the last second. We played well throughout and a draw was the absolute minimum we deserved, but cannot be giving the ball away that cheaply. We must learn from these errors.”

Udinese have managed just one point from their last six Serie A games.

“The fixture list has not been normal, as we faced Lazio, Napoli, Juventus and Milan. We haven’t taken on many teams."

Meanwhile, Opoku is reported to picked an injury in the game hence could miss Ghana's 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Ethiopia.