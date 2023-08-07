GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Bonus up to GH₵ 2650

Get bonus

Udinese kid Raymond Asante discusses how Cristiano Ronaldo influenced his no.77 shirt

Published on: 07 August 2023
Udinese kid Raymond Asante discusses how Cristiano Ronaldo influenced his no.77 shirt

Youngster Raymond Asante has explained how Cristiano Ronaldo influenced him to choose shirt no.77 at Udinese. 

The 19-year-old was introduced as a member of the First Team squad for the 2023/24 season after excelling with the club's Primavera last term.

''In fact my preferred number is the 7 but that belongs to someone so I had no option but to opt for 77.  The number means a lot to me because of my role model Cristiano Ronaldo,'' Asante told GHANASoccernet.com.

''Do I play like him? I can't talk about my qualities but the target is to do what what he has been able to achieve in his career.''

Asante will miss the start of the season due to a shoulder injury but he is fast recuperating.

He scouted during the Baby Jet U16 invitational tournament before going on to play for Division One League side Young Apostles.

Asante can play as a winger or in the hole behind the centre forward.

Last summer, he signed a five-year contract with the club running until 30 June 2027.

 

 

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more