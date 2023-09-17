Udinese kid Raymond Asante scores on injury return; inches closer to First-Team action

Teenager Raymond Asante scored on his return from injury as Udinese U19 lost 3-2 at Padova on Saturday, 16 September 2023, in the Primavera.

The 19-year-old has recovered from a shoulder injury he sustained last April and he continued where he left off last season.

Asante was introduced into the game for the second half and he scored a sublime goal.

The former Young Apostles player hopes to regain quick fitness and join the senior squad for Serie A matches.

He has been registered by the First Team for the 2023/24 season.