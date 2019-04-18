Udinese midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang Badu happy to make first start in a year in Lazio defeat

Udinese midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang Badu is delighted to make his first start for the club in a year in the side's 2-0 defeat at Lazio in a rearranged Serie A clash on Wednesday night.

The 28-year-old was replaced by Łukasz Teodorczyk in the 58th minutes as they lost on the road.

Badu was playing just his second match for the Black and Whites after recovering from a long injury lay-off.

And the Ghana international is thrilled to have returned to the pitch.

"I am very happy to be back on the field, I have been here for almost 9 years and the affection I feel in Udine is very important for me, with a great company and incredible fans," he told Udinews TV

"But I'm not happy with the result. We played against a very strong team, we did better in the second half but with the rigor and the episodes it went wrong.

"We must forget everything immediately because in two days there is a very important match. We immediately think of Sassuolo on Saturday afternoon, it will be a war and we must try to win. For us they are now all final."