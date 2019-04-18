Udinese midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang Badu turns attention to Sassuolo after Lazio defeat

Udinese midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang Badu has shift his attention to their next game against Sassuolo after their 2-0 defeat to Lazio on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old made his first start for the Black and Whites as they lost on the road after recovering from a long injury lay-off.

The Ghana international is urging his teammates to put the defeat behind and focus on their next game at home to Sassuolo.

"Two days there is a very important match. We immediately think of Sassuolo: Saturday afternoon will be a war, we must try to win." he told Udinese TV.

Badu has made just two appearances for the side since the start of the season.