Udinese midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang Badu turns attention to Sassuolo after Lazio defeat

Published on: 18 April 2019
UDINE, ITALY - NOVEMBER 22: Emmanuel Agyemang Badu of Udinese Calcio celebrates after scoring his opening goal during the Serie A match between Udinese Calcio and UC Sampdoria at Stadio Friuli on November 22, 2015 in Udine, Italy. (Photo by Dino Panato/Getty Images)

Udinese midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang Badu has shift his attention to their next game against Sassuolo after their 2-0 defeat to Lazio on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old made his first start for the Black and Whites as they lost on the road after recovering from a long injury lay-off.

The Ghana international is urging his teammates to put the defeat behind and focus on their next game at home to Sassuolo.

"Two days there is a very important match. We immediately think of Sassuolo: Saturday afternoon will be a war, we must try to win." he told Udinese TV.

Badu has made just two appearances for the side since the start of the season.

