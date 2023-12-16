GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Udinese youth star Raymond Asante improves to nine goals in Italian Reserve League

Published on: 16 December 2023
Raymond Asante

Raymond Asante made it goal number nine in Italian Primavera 2 on Saturday, 16 December 2023 in Udinese’s 2-0 win over Alessandria away.

The promising prospect scored in injury time to kill off the game and before that had provided an assist for the opener.

Asante’s service to De Crescenzo in the 45th minute led to the opening goal for the visitors.

On 93 minutes, the former Young Apostles player controlled a cross, chipped it over goalkeeper before firing home for the second.

Last week, Asante scored a stupendous free-kick against Sudtirol.

 

