UEFA Champions League-bound Atalanta set to recall on-loan Patrick Asmah

Italian side Atalanta are ready to recall Ghanaian defender Patrick Asmah from loan at Slovakian side FK Senica.

The former Ghana U-20 star excelled on loan in the Slovakian Super Liga, playing 20 games and netting two goals for the Zahoracis.

He also made five appearances in the Cup competition and scored once as FK Senica reached the semi finals.

His form has prompted the serie A side, who will be making an appearance in next season's champions League to recall the 23-year.

Atalanta are looking at beefing their squad for Europe's Premier Competition by recalling their players on loan.

Asmah will join Andreas Cornelius and Bryan Cabezas, all from loan as the team plans for next seasons competition.

Atlanta beat Inter, AC Milan and AS Roma to finish third in the serie in the just ended season.