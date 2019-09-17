UEFA Champions League: Crvena zvezda striker Richmond Boakye Yiadom eyes more goals in group stage

Crvena zvezda striker Richmond Boakye-Yiadom hopes to replicate his impressive form during the qualifying rounds of the Champions League in the group stages as the main competition begins on Tuesday September 17

The 26-year old was key to Crvena zvezda qualification to the group stage with his three goals in the qualifying round.

The Serbian giants have been paired alongside German powerhouse Bayern Munich, Olympiacos and Tottenham in Group B of this season’s Champions League.

Boakye Yiadom who will be looking to make his debut in Europe’s elite club competition hopes to give off his best by scoring goals for Red Star Belgrade this season.

“We are ready to play in the Champions League this season. The qualification stages were difficult but with hard work and determination we were able to qualify.

“I know our group is very difficult as we will come up against teams such as Bayern Munich, Tottenham and Olympiacos but we are confident we can beat them as well. This is Red Star Belgrade one of the big teams in Europe”, he told GHANAsoccernet.com

On making his debut against Bayern Munich on Wednesday September 18, Boakye Yiadom said, “I hope to have a good game against Bayern Munich in our opening game.

“With God on my side and the help of my team mates, I hope I can get a goal. I am born to score goals so I hope to get more goals in the competition this season”

The team arrived in Munich on Tuesday morning to prepare for the game

Boakye Yiadom currently has 11 goals in European club competition for Crvena zvezda and is hoping to increase his tally.

Crvena zvezda will travel away to the Allianz Arena to play Bayern Munich in their opening Group B game.

By Herbert Boakye Yiadom/ @herbertgh