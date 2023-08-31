UEFA Champions League draw: Osman Bukari's Red Star Belgrade to face champions Man City in Group

Ghana winger Osman Bukari will face Pep Guardiola's Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League after Red Star Belgrade were drawn against the European champions.

Bukari helped the Serbian champions qualify for the group stage with his explosive performances in the qualifiers.

The Red and Whites have been drawn in Group G alongside the English champions, German super cup winners RB Liepzig and Swiss giants Young Boys.

The 24-year-old and his compatriot Edmund Addo will be relishing the trip to the Etihad for the game against City in their group.

Meanwhile, in Group B, Thomas Partey's Arsenal have been paired with Abdul Samed Salis' RC Lens, Europa League winners Sevilla and Dutch side PSV Eindhoven.

Elsewhere, Christopher Scott, a German-born Ghanaian will see his Royal Antwerp side face La Liga champions Barcelona, FC Porto of Portugal and Shaktar Donesk.

Bukari has been in superb form for Red Star this season, scoring three goals and providing two assists in the new Serbian superliga campaign.