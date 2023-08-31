UEFA Champions League draw: Thomas Partey's Arsenal to face Samed Salis' RC Lens in Group B

Thomas Partey will face compatriot Abdul Samed Salis in the group stage of the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League after Arsenal were drawn against RC Lens.

The Gunners were drawn against French Ligue 1 runners up RC Lens, Dutch giants PSV Eindhoven and Europa League winners Sevilla in Group B.

Arsenal are making a return to the competition for the first time in seven years while Lens are making a comeback after almost two decades.

Partey played a key role as Arsenal finished second in the English Premier League last season.

Meanwhile, Osman Bukari's Red Star Belgrade will face English and European champions Manchester City, German super cup winners RB Liepzig and Swiss outfit Young Boys.

In Group H, German-born Ghanaian Christopher Scott will see his Royal Antwerp side face Barcelona, FC Porto and Shaktar Donesk.