UEFA Champions League: Ghana defender Kassim Adams sees RED but Hoffenheim fight back to earn 2-2 draw at Lyon

Ghana defender Kassim Adams took an early shower as TSG Hoffenheim rallied to draw 2-2 at Olympique Lyon on Wednesday in the UEFA Champions League.

Six minutes into the second half, Adams' clumsy challenge on Fekir earned him the red card- a second yellow.

The Ghana international had already been booked in the first-half to reduce the Hoffenheim work force.

By this time, Julian Nagelsmann's side were down to two-zero but Kramaric raked a low, bobbling shot into the bottom left corner of the net to give his side hope.

Hoffenheim pushed hard for an equaliser that looked like it might evade them until the 92nd minute when a free-kick to the far post found Kaderabek and he gratefully volleyed it home to earn his side a point that keeps them in contention to qualify from Group F, while second-placed Lyon now trail leaders Manchester City by three points.