UEFA Champions League: Ghana target Callum Hudson-Odoi nets first Leverkusen goal in stalemate

Ghana target Callum Hudson-Odoi was on target for Bayer Leverkusen when they held Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday.

Hudson-Odoi registered his first goal for Leverkusen at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium as they drew 2-2 with the Madrid side.

France attacker Moussa Diaby scored the opening goal of the match as he put Xabi Alonso's team ahead as early as the 9th minute.

Atletico restored parity in the 22nd minute when Belgium forward Yannick Carrasco connected a square pass from Antoine Griezmann.

Hudson-Odoi got his name on the scoresheet to restore Leverkusen's lead seven minutes later after he was picked out inside the box by a pass from Nadiem Amiri.

The hosts drew level again in the game five minutes after the break following a link up between Rodrigo de Paul and Carrasco with the former putting the ball behind the net.

The draw means both teams have been eliminated from the UEFA Champions League after five matches in the group stage.

Hudson-Odoi has a goal in 11 appearances in all competitions for the Leverkusen this season as he is on loan from Chelsea till the end of the 2022-23.

The England-born youngster remains open to represent Ghana internationally having previously played for England at senior level.