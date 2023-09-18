UEFA Champions League: Ghana winger Osman Bukari in Red Star Belgrade squad for Man City clash

Black Stars forward Osman Bukari has been included in Red Star Belgrade squad list to face Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday night.

The Serbian champions will open their 2023-24 UEFA Champions League group stage against the holders at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

The Ghana international winger travelled with the squad for the crucial fixture after making Barak Bakhar's 23-man list to tackle the Premier League giants.

Red Star players had a feel of the match venue when the squad had their final training ahead of the fixture at 19:00 GMT.

Ghana midfielder Edmund Addo didn't make the squad for Tuesday's match against Pep Guardiola's side.

Bukari has been in outstanding form since the beginning of the Serbian Super Liga after netting three goals and delivering two assists in seven appearances.

The 24-year-old attacker is expected to earn a starting place to face Man City.

Below is the Red Star squad list for Tuesday's match:

Omri Glazer, Zoran Popović, Nikola Vasiljević, Aleksandar Dragović, Miloš Degenek, Srđan Mijailović, Naser Điga, Uroš Spajić, Nemanja Milunović, Milan Rodić, Marko Stamenić, Kings Kangwa, Guelor Kanga, In Bom Hwang, Mirko Ivanić , Osman Bukari, Stefan Mitrović, Peter Olanyinka, Aleksandar Katai, Vladimir Lučić, Uroš Kabić, Sherif Endiaje and Jean-Philippe Krasso.