UEFA Champions League: Ghana winger Osman Bukari picks MOTM award after starring in Red Star Belgrade's thrilling draw

Black Stars Osman Bukari was man of the match when he scored again in the UEFA Champions League when he inspired Red Star Belgrade to rally from behind to draw at home against Young Boys on Wednesday.

The Serbian champions needed a goal and an assist from the Black Stars forward to rescue a point from the game, which ended 2-2 at the Stadion Rajko Mitic in Belgrade.

Bukari set up Senegalese defender Cherif Ndiaye with a sublime pass to put the Red and Whites ahead in the match ten minutes from the break.

After a strong start in the second half, the Swiss giants pulled parity in the game through midfielder Filip Ugrinic with a beautiful and cheeky lob in the 48th minute.

Young Boys got themselves into the lead moments later after Cedric Itten scored a penalty kick.

Bukari, with his second goal in the competition, this campaign drew Red Star level two minutes from the final whistle after firing home a pass from Cote d'Ivoire striker Jean-Philippe Krasso.

The 24-year-old winger scored in the opening game against defending champions Manchester City a fortnight ago at the Etihad Stadium.