UEFA Champions League: Joseph Paintsil to make debut against Napoli today

Ghana and Genk midfielder Joseph Painstil will be in action today as Genk take on Napoli in match day two of the UEFA Champions League.

The Belgium side suffered a heavy defeat in their opening game against Red Bull Salzburg a fortnight ago as they lost the game by 6-2

The former Tema Youth player missed the first game which could have been his debut due an injury he picked up in a league game.

GHANAsoccernet.com had reported on an injury he picked up in a league game which ruled him out of opening game

Joseph Painstil in an interview has confirmed he is fit and available for selection in today’s game.

“I am feeling better at the moment and I even played some few minutes in last weekend’s league game against St. Truiden”, he told GHANAsoccernet.com

He added that it is a nice experience for him to play in the Champions League.

Joseph Painstil has expressed his delight and readiness in making his debut in Europe’s biggest club competition this season.

“It’s great to play in the Champions League because it comes once or twice in a life time and since I have this opportunity, I have to make good use of it”

The Belgium side is in Group E alongside last season winners Liverpool, Napoli and Red Bull Salzburg which also has a Ghanaian representative in the person of Majeed Ashimeru