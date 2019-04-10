UEFA Champions League: Kevin-Prince Boateng in Barcelona squad to face Manchester United

Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde has included Kevin-Prince Boateng in the 22 players for Wednesday's UEFA Champions League quarter-final against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Boateng has made just one league appearance since his January loan move from Barcelona.

The 32-year-old has struggled to fit into the squad.

Barcelona squad to face Manchester United:

Goalkeepers: Ter Stegen, Cillessen and Iñaki Peña

Defenders: Semedo, Piqué, Todibo, Lenglet, Murillo, Jordi Alba, Sergi Roberto and Umtiti.

Midfielders: Rakitic, Busquets, Arthur, Aleñá and Arturo Vidal.

Strikers: Coutinho, Luis Suárez, Messi, Dembélé, Malcom and Boateng.