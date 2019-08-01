UEFA Champions League: Richmond Boakye and Red Star Belgrade advance despite defeat to Evans Mensah's HJK

Striker Richmond Boakye-Yiadom progressed to the UEFA Champions third qualifying round with Red Star Belgrade despite losing 2-1 at Finnish side HJK.

The Ghana international, who scored in the first leg 2-0 win, was named in the starting line-up but replaced after 55 minutes.

For the team, they fielded another Ghanaian player Evans Mensah who lasted the entire duration.

HJK captain Sebastian Dahlström beat Milan Borjan to give HJK the lead and hope of leveling the aggregate score.

Just ten minutes later we were level as Dušan Jovančić made the most out of a clever Marko Marin pass and finished past Maksim Rudakov to make it 1-1 for the Serbian side.

Riku Riski evaded Filip Stojković and beat Borjan from close range to give the Finnish side an unlikely victory.

But Red Star Belgrade advanced 3-2 on aggregate.