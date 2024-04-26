GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

UEFA International Tournament: Black Starlets thrash Serbia 5-1 in second game

Published on: 26 April 2024
UEFA International Tournament: Black Starlets thrash Serbia 5-1 in second game

The Black Starlets of Ghana recovered from their opening day defeat to Russia to thump Serbia 5-1 at the UEFA International Tournament.

Ghana got off to a bright start after Nortey fired home 15 minutes into the match.

Just before half time Hanson doubled Ghana's lead from the spot before Koranteng headed home the third as the two teams went into recess.

The Black Starlets extended their lead on the hour mark but Serbia pulled one back moments later.

Benjamin Tsivanyo sealed victory with a stunning solo goal late into the game.

The Black Starlets are preparing for next month's WAFU Zone B U17 tournament in Ghana. The competition serves as qualifiers for the U17 Africa Cup of Nations.

Ghana has not qualified for the tournament since 2017, when the team finished second in Gabon.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more