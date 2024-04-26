UEFA International Tournament: Black Starlets thrash Serbia 5-1 in second game

The Black Starlets of Ghana recovered from their opening day defeat to Russia to thump Serbia 5-1 at the UEFA International Tournament.

Ghana got off to a bright start after Nortey fired home 15 minutes into the match.

Just before half time Hanson doubled Ghana's lead from the spot before Koranteng headed home the third as the two teams went into recess.

The Black Starlets extended their lead on the hour mark but Serbia pulled one back moments later.

Benjamin Tsivanyo sealed victory with a stunning solo goal late into the game.

The Black Starlets are preparing for next month's WAFU Zone B U17 tournament in Ghana. The competition serves as qualifiers for the U17 Africa Cup of Nations.

Ghana has not qualified for the tournament since 2017, when the team finished second in Gabon.