UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin blasts FIFA over CAF take-over

Europe's football governing body UEFA is at loggerheads with FIFA for for a new position to be created to clean up football in Africa.

On Thursday, the Bureau of the Council approved the proposal from FIFA boss Gianni Infantino and CAF president Ahmad for Fatma Samoura to take on the role as 'FIFA General Delegate for Africa' for the next six months.

But UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin accused Infantino of reducing the FIFA Bureau of the Council's purpose to a 'rubber stamp function' after a letter calling for the council's swift approval was sent 'in the middle of the night' and with a deadline deemed 'far too short'.

Ceferin opposed the proposal in a strongly-worded response, in which he criticised the deadline given and the lack of an official document confirming CAF's support, raised doubts over whether the proposal 'complies with both FIFA and CAF statutes' and voiced concerns over 'possible conflicts of interest'.

''I understand the CAF's current difficult situation and welcome the efforts undertaken by all parties to improve it,' he wrote.

''However, even with the best will in the world to help CAF, I cannot for the time being approve the detailed proposal set out in your letter

''For these various reasons, I am sure you will fully understand that, in the current state of affairs and without additional information from you, I cannot approve the proposal set out in your letter sent to the FIFA Bureau of the Council members to appoint a FIFA General Delegate for Africa.''