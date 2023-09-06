UEFA Women’s Champions League: Olivia Anokye bags brace for Cypriot side Apollon

Olivia Anokye scored twice and was an assister for Apollon in their 9-0 clobbering of North Macedonian side Ljuboten in the UEFA Women’s Champions League preliminary stage.

She found the back of the net after 29 minutes to give her side a three-nil lead and then turned provider for the fifth goal in the 45th minute.

Four minutes after the break, the Ghana international struck again to register a brace.

Fellow Ghana internationals Elizabeth Oppong had a 21-minute cameo while Elshaadai Acheampong was on the bench.