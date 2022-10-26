UEFA Youth League: Ghanaian teens Ernest Opoku and Jayden Addai score for AZ Alkmaar in home draw against Red Star

Ghanaian teenagers Ernest Opoku and Jayden Addai made the difference for AZ Alkmaar U19 when they were held by Red Star Belgrade U19 in the UEFA Youth League.

AZ failed to hold on to a two-goal advantage in the first half for Red Star to salvage a 2-2 draw in the end on Tuesday in final round of the Winners play-offs.

Opoku, 18, scored the opening goal of the match for the Dutch side as early as the 9th minute after he was assisted by Lewis Schouten.

Addai who is 17 years doubled the lead for the home side in the 28th minute at the AFAS Training Complex with another assist by Schouten.

The Serbian side pulled one back just three minutes into the second half through Jovan Mijatovic.

Seven minutes to the end of the match, Red Star got the equalising goal after Mijatovic set up for Aleksej Vukisevic to score.

Netherlands-born Ghanaian goalkeeper Rome-Jayden Owusu-Oduro was in posts for AZ during the match.

The second leg of this tie will take place next week in Serbia.

Both Opoku and Addai have scored two goals each in the UEFA Youth League this season after nine matches.