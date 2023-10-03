UEFA Youth League: Ghanaian youngster Omari Forson's heroics propel Manchester United U19 victory over Galatasaray

Ghanaian teenager Omari Forson was the hero for the Manchester United U19 side when they thrashed their Galatasaray counterparts in the UEFA Youth League.

The English-born midfielder bagged a brace to inspire his side to a resounding 3-0 victory at the Leigh Sports Village on Wednesday afternoon.

Forson scored the opening goal of the match to put Man United ahead in the 66th minute when he successfully converted a penalty kick.

The home side doubled their advantage moments later through midfielder Ethan Williams in the 75th minute of the match.

Forson scored again to seal the victory for the Man United U19s with three minutes remaining to the end of the encounter as they recorded their first win in the Youth League.

The 19-year-old Ghanaian player has been impressive for the Man United U21 this season, scoring three goals in four games in the Premier League 2.

He has two goals in one appearance in the Youth League.