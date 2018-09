France-born Ridge Duah-Adusei played the last ten minutes for Monaco's U19 side in their 2-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid in their UEFA Youth League on Tuesday.

The 17-year-old midfielder replaced Gobe Gouano.

Monaco conceded first in the 48th minute through Gonzalo Camello and the after 62 minutes from the spot which was converted by Victor Mollejo.

Adusei is sometimes used an a second striker for his team.