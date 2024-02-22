UFOA B unveils qualification dates for Under-17 and Under-20 tournaments

The Union of West African Federations B (UFOA B) has announced the dates for the Under-17 and Under-20 qualification tournaments in a press release issued on Thursday, February 22, 2024.

The tournaments will take place in Accra, Ghana, and Lome, Togo, respectively.

The Under-17 tournament is scheduled to run from May 15 to 29, 2024, and will feature teams competing for a spot in the continental championship.

The Under-20 tournament will follow suit, taking place from October 17 to 31, 2024.

Football enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating the tournaments, which promise to showcase the region's brightest young talent.

In the previous edition of the UFOA U-20 qualification tournament, Nigeria emerged victorious with a 2-1 win over Benin on May 20, 2022.

Similarly, in the U-17 category, Nigeria claimed the championship title after defeating Burkina Faso 2-1 in the final, which took place in Ghana in June 2022.

With the stage set for another exciting chapter in the history of West African football, fans can look forward to witnessing the rise of future footballing stars.