Uganda announce friendlies against Ghana and Comoros 

The Football Federation of Uganda has scheduled two international friendlies against Ghana and Comoros for later this month.

In an announcement made on the federation's official social media handle on Friday, the FUF revealed the upcoming matches.

The Cranes of Uganda are set to face off against Ghana's Black Stars on March 26, 2024, in Morocco, just four days after their initial game against Comoros.

Meanwhile, Ghana finds itself without a head coach following the dismissal of Chris Hughton after the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Cote d'Ivoire.

The Black Stars had a disappointing performance in the tournament, exiting in the group stage after drawing against Egypt and Mozambique, and losing to Cape Verde.

Reports suggest that the Ghana Football Association is actively seeking a new coach, with former Ghana coach and Dortmund trainer Otto Addo emerging as a frontrunner for the position.

As the friendly matches approach in a few weeks, the Ghana FA is expected to announce a new technical team in the coming days.