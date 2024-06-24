Uganda striker Steven Mukwala set to join Simba SC after Asante Kotoko exit

Ugandan striker Steven Mukwala is on the verge of finalising a move to Tanzanian giants Simba SC, having left Asante Kotoko following the expiration of his contract.

Reports from East Africa suggest that the 24-year-old is on the cusp of signing a lucrative three-year contract with Simba, capitalising on his reputation as a prolific scorer in the Ghana Premier League.

Negotiations between Mukwala and Simba are reportedly in an advanced stage, with the striker expected to receive a significant sign-on fee of $130,000 along with a monthly salary of $9,000.

Mukwala bid an emotional farewell to Kotoko, with the club announcing his departure on Monday, marking the conclusion of his tenure with the Porcupine Warriors since joining them in 2022.

During his time at Kotoko, Mukwala emerged as a crucial player, scoring over 25 goals in 65 league appearances.

Having transferred from Ugandan side URA FC, Mukwala made an immediate impact in his first season with Kotoko, scoring 11 goals.

He further improved his performance in the recently concluded season, netting 14 goals, including a memorable brace against Hearts of Oak in the Super Clash.