Uganda to bid for 2020 AFCON Beach Soccer

Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) president Eng. Moses Magogo has revealed that the country will be bidding for the hosting rights for the 2020 Beach Soccer African Cup of Nations.

With the federation in the process of constructing its own stadium for the game, the president says hosting the eight – nation tournament will be quite manageable and hopes the country’s bid will get the required support from stakeholders and approval from CAF.

Sand Cranes

The Uganda national Beach Soccer team, Sand Cranes has been an active participant in continental matches and Magogo is confident the team is good enough to compete and complement the bid.

“We have a good team – the Sand Cranes; the facilities required are manageable, remember this is an eight nation tournament and we need only one pitch and we are in the process of constructing a FUFA owned stadium for beach soccer.

“So it means we have what it takes and we will put in our bid and if the responsible CAF committee approve it, we will be very proud to host the competition,” he said.

Credit: Futaa.com