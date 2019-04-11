Uganda U-17 coach Paa Kwesi Fabin ready for AFCON U-17 in Tanzania

Ghanaian coach of the Uganda national U-17 team, Paa Kwesi Fabin has revealed that his team is ready for the U-17 Cup of Nations in Tanzania next month.

Fabin, who led Ghana to second place two years ago in Gabon was appointed coach of the young Cranes last month and has been tasked with leading the team to a World Cup qualification.

Ahead of the tournament next month, Fabin disclosed his boys are very prepared for the Tanzania 2019.

“We shall definitely compete because we have assembled a good team of talented youngsters,” Fabin told the Uganda FA website.

“It is common knowledge that when you gather children at the U17 level and move them out of their country to another country it gives them enough energy to work hard due to that excitement and since we came in Kenya the boys have performed very well and improved day by day.”

“I think they are doing well, fortunately, we have an able assistant who did a good job, therefore, we are just adding onto what has been done already and so far it’s been good.”

Uganda open their campaign with a game against Angola on April 14th.