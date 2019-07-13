Ugandan forward George Abege arrives in Ghana after completing Kotoko move

Asante Kotoko’s Ugandan forward George Abege has arrived in Kumasi to join his new club.

The lanky attacker joins the Porcupine Warriors from Kenyan outfit Kariobangi Sharks on a two year deal.

Abege touched down on Saturday and has immediately joined his teammates at the Adako Jachie training complex in Kumasi.

The tall forward is expected to strengthen the attack of the Porcupine warriors ahead of their participation in next season’s CAF Champions League.

Asante Kotoko have included the Ugandan in the registered players for next season’s continental championship.

He joins nine other newly signed players by the club for the upcoming season.