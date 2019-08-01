Ugandan forward George Abege insists he is yet to settle at Kotoko

Asante Kotoko's Ugandan forward George Abege says he is yet to settle at the club after making the move from Kariobangi Sharks to the Ghanaian giants.

Abege is yet to open his account for the club despite featuring in the team's friendlies against Rahimo FC and Societe Omnisports De L’ Arme.

On Wednesday, after the club's pulsating draw with the Ivorian side, Abege revealed he is yet to adapt to the Red's style of play.

“When you move from one place for another, you will face challenges and I think this is one of them. I think as a professional player I have to face them," he said after the game.

“I know I don’t need a lot of time to do that, I’m hoping possibly within the remaining few days before we go to Nigeria I would be able to play the way the coach is planning.

“I can’t be playing the same way I was playing in my previous team. Because we have a new teammates and new philosophy the coach is trying to implement. So it’s all about adjustment in my playing style."

The Porcupine Warriors travel to Nigeria to face Kano Pillars in the first leg of the preliminary stages of the CAF Champions League.