GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Choose your bonus

Get bonus

Ugandan forward Steven Desse Mukwala aims to boost Kotoko with more goals

Published on: 29 September 2023
Ugandan forward Steven Desse Mukwala aims to boost Kotoko with more goals

Ugandan forward Steven Desse Mukwala has made a promising commitment to Asante Kotoko, pledging to deliver goals for the team in the current season.

Mukwala earned instant recognition with the Porcupine Warriors, registering an impressive tally of 13 goals and providing five assists across various competitions in the previous season.

Mukwala is yet to score this season but is feeling confident as Kotoko prepare for their upcoming clash against Karela United on Sunday evening.

He stated, "I believe in the process, and this season, I started with an injury that affected me, but I believe I will score more goals this season, and I promise that."

The Porcupine Warriors are eager to secure their first victory of the season after two games into the domestic top-flight campaign. They commenced the season with a goalless draw on their home turf against Heart of Lions and then suffered a 2-1 defeat to Bibiani Goldstars.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more