Ugandan forward Steven Desse Mukwala aims to boost Kotoko with more goals

Ugandan forward Steven Desse Mukwala has made a promising commitment to Asante Kotoko, pledging to deliver goals for the team in the current season.

Mukwala earned instant recognition with the Porcupine Warriors, registering an impressive tally of 13 goals and providing five assists across various competitions in the previous season.

Mukwala is yet to score this season but is feeling confident as Kotoko prepare for their upcoming clash against Karela United on Sunday evening.

He stated, "I believe in the process, and this season, I started with an injury that affected me, but I believe I will score more goals this season, and I promise that."

The Porcupine Warriors are eager to secure their first victory of the season after two games into the domestic top-flight campaign. They commenced the season with a goalless draw on their home turf against Heart of Lions and then suffered a 2-1 defeat to Bibiani Goldstars.