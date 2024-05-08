Ugandan forward Steven Mukwala credits Otumfuo for Asate Kotoko's resurgence

Asante Kotoko forward, Steven Dese Mukwala, has disclosed that the club's sharp turnaround in form was inspired by the motivational words of His Royal Majesty, Oumfuo Osei Tutu II.

The Porcupine Warriors had endured a terrible start to the second round, going on a run of seven matches without a win, losing six of those games.

The players, coach and management team were summoned by the King and Patron of the club, Otumfuo, who charged the team to return to their best form.

Kotoko have been unbeaten since they met with the Otumfuo, winning two and drawing one of the three matches played.

Mukwala has been pivotal to the club's decent run in recent times, crediting the king for his motivation.

"The motivation and words of wisdom from the King have motivated us a lot," he told the club's YouTube channel.

"It was a way of reminding everyone how big Asante Kotoko is. That’s the motivation we have right now," he added.

The Ghana Premier League is currently on a two-week break and Kotoko will return to action against Chelsea in a fortnight.