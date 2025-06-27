Ugandan striker Samuel Ssenyonjo offered to Asante Kotoko for a possible transfer

Ugandan striker Samuel Ssenyonjo has been offered to Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko SC ahead of the 2025-26 Ghana Premier League season, but early negotiations have hit a snag over trial requirements.

The 22-year-old forward is coming off a solid campaign with Express FC in the Ugandan Premier League, where he finished as the club’s leading scorer and ranked fourth overall with 12 goals.

His consistent form has sparked interest beyond Uganda, with Kotoko emerging as a potential destination.

Ssenyonjo’s name is familiar to African football followers. He was part of the Uganda U-20 side that made an impressive run to the final of the 2021 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations in Mauritania.

He featured in five matches and provided an assist during the tournament, playing a key role in a squad that captured continental attention before falling to Ghana in the final.

Despite Kotoko’s interest, the Kumasi-based club is requesting the player to undergo trials before making a final decision - a condition his representatives have firmly rejected.

Ssenyonjo’s camp believes his track record at both the youth international level and the club level should be enough to merit a direct signing.

Negotiations remain fluid, but unless Kotoko reconsider their stance, the deal could stall permanently.

The next few weeks will determine whether Kotoko push forward or risks losing him to rival suitors.