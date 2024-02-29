 Ugandan striker Steven Mukwala set to depart Asante Kotoko

Asante Kotoko is set to bid farewell to Ugandan international striker Steven Desse Mukwala at the conclusion of the current season, as reported by local media sources.

The 24-year-old forward, who joined the Ghana Premier League side as a free agent in August 2022, has been a standout performer during his time with the club.

Mukwala's current contract is set to expire at the end of the season, and despite his impressive contributions to Asante Kotoko, he has reportedly decided not to extend his stay.

According to the reports, Mukwala has a verbal agreement in place with an Algerian club, and he is expected to join them once his contract with Kotoko concludes.

The former Vipers SC striker has played a pivotal role for Asante Kotoko in the current Ghana Premier League campaign. Mukwala has been the team's leading goal-scorer, finding the net eight times and providing one assist in 16 domestic top-flight games.

As news of Mukwala's imminent departure circulates, fans of Asante Kotoko will surely feel a sense of loss for a player who has made a significant impact during his relatively short stint with the club. His goal-scoring prowess and overall contributions have been crucial in Kotoko's league campaign.

Asante Kotoko, currently positioned fourth on the table in the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League after 18 games, will hope to finish on a high as they plan to get a replacement for the Ugandan.