UK-based Ghanaian businessman Lord Abankwa set to unveil football academy in Swedru

Ghanaian businessman Lord Abankwa, who is the owner of Lordico Promotions, a football management and agency has announced his outfit's decision to open an academy in the country.

The football academy will be situated in Swedru, the Central Region of Ghana, with renowned administrators set to lead the running of the organisation.

The academy will be named after the agency, Lordico Promotions Football Academy, with the UK-based Ghanaian, Mr Abankwa as president.

Cyrille Allain, the co-founder of RC Lens London, will be the director of the academy with Tobias Tigjani Sana, a former Swedish footballer, named the Ambassador of the Academy.

Mr Abankwa's main objective is to produce and help develop talents for the global stage, especially those in the central part of Ghana.

According to the renowned football agent, Ghana is blessed with talents and all the young footballers need is the right support to help them realise their dreams of playing at the highest level.