UK based Ghanaian coach Kofi Koranteng believes Caleb Ekuban will be a revelation at the Nations Cup

UK based Ghanaian coach Kofi Koranteng has tipped new Black Stars forward Caleb Ekuban to succeed at the Nations Cup in Egypt.

The Trabzonspor attacker was named in coach Kwesi Appiah's 23-man squad for the tournament later this month, after excelling in his two competitive appearances for Ghana.

Ekuban has a perfect record with the Black Stars after scoring two in two games for the West Africans.

Ahead of the continent's biggest competition, Kofi Koranteng, who has watched the former Chievo Verona forward play on numerous occasions during his time at Leeds believes the striker has the quality to emerge a star in Egypt.

“I believe Caleb is a strong striker and has enormous qualities to flourish at the tournament. He’s definitely going to be a revelation for the AFCON,” he told Accra-based Asempa FM.

Ekuban spent last season on loan at Turkish Super Lig side Trabzonspor, where he notched in 5 goals in 29 games.

He is expected to join the Black Sea Storm on a permanent deal this summer.