West Ham United's summer signing, Mohammed Kudus, has garnered high praise from top UK journalist Paul Brown, who anticipates a standout season for the Ghana star at the Premier League club.

Kudus, who joined West Ham in August from Ajax, has made a significant impact, scoring five goals and providing two assists in 16 appearances across various competitions. Brown, having observed Kudus's dedicated efforts behind the scenes, acknowledges the player's positive influence within the West Ham dressing room.

Expressing his optimism, Brown believes Kudus's explosive start showcases his ability to trouble defenders with his pace, trickery, and precise shooting.

"I am really expecting him to go on and have a big season. I think West Ham have made a stellar signing here," Brown remarked.

Kudus's seamless integration into the team has not gone unnoticed, as he exudes positivity and camaraderie. Brown notes, "He always has a smile on his face when I see him around the club, and he seems to be one of those players who just lifts the dressing room."

The journalist emphasises the importance of Kudus's upbeat personality, considering it a valuable asset that has contributed positively to the team environment. As West Ham continues to enjoy success, Kudus's impact and promising performances look set to make him a key player for the club in the upcoming season.