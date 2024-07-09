Umar Bashiru nominated for Ethiopian Premier League Player of the Year award

For the second consecutive time, Umar Bashiru has been shortlisted for the 2023/24 Ethiopian Premier League Player of the Year.

The Ethiopia Nigd Bank midfielder must fend off competition from teammate Fetuhdin Abdul Karim, Chernet Gugsa of Bahir Dar FC and Kenean Makenen who plays for Defence Force FC

Others are Shemeles of Defense Force FC, Hawasa City FC’s Ali Suleman and Biniam Woleyta of Dicha FC.

The winner will be announced in August.

Bashiru had a great season by scoring seven goals and nine assists in 30 appearances.

The former Asante Kotoko, WAFA and Karela FC midfielder is in his second season with Ethiopia Nigd Bank.