Umar Bashiru part ways with Asante Kotoko by mutual consent

Midfielder Umar Bashiru has mutually agreed to part ways with Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko.

The former WAFA midfielder has fallen out of favour at the club after failing to break into the first team since the departure of C.K Akonnor.

He was not included in the team for the CAF Champions League and looks to be surplus to requirement at the club.

According to reports, the player and the club agreed to go separate ways by terminating his three year contract with the club.

Umar Bashiru is now a free agent and could join any team of his choice.

The ex-WAFA captain made a couple of appearances in the CAF Confederation Cup last season for the Porcupine Warriors.