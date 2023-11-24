Umar Rabi: Former Medeama coach visits team in Cairo ahead of Al Ahly CAF Champions League clash

Former Medeama coach Abdul Umar Rabi visited the team at their base in Cairo ahead of their crunch CAF Champions League match against giants Al Ahly on Saturday.

The young gaffer, who is now in charge of Egypt Right to Dreams Academy, exchanged pleasantries with officials and players of the team at the Reddison Blue Hotel.

Rabi stepped down at the club back in March 2023 after guiding the side to second-placed two seasons ago.

He replaced experienced David Duncan following a difficult spell but finally bowed out in Tamale after leading the side to a pulsating draw against Real Tamale United.

Now, Rabi, who is based in Egypt, visited his former side in a move which has been highly hailed despite the circumstances leading to his departure.

The Mauve and Yellow go into the encounter at the Al-Salam Stadium in Cairo as underdogs and will need to pull the chestnut out of the blazing fire to leave the venue unscathed.

Al Ahly, the most successful club on the African continent and the record CAF Champions League holders, are the overwhelming favourites to secure victory against the debutante.

The Ghanaian champions will face Al Ahly in Cairo before engaging Algerian giants Chabab Belouizdad and Tanzania Young Africans in Group.