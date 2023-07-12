Uncertainty surrounds Ghanaian forward Kwame Peprah's future at Orlando Pirates

As Orlando Pirates continue their pre-season preparations in Spain, the future of Kwame Peprah remains uncertain.

The Ghanaian forward has yet to join the team in Marbella, with his status hanging in the balance.

Despite reported interest in Peprah, Orlando Pirates have not received any written offers for the player, as he still has a year left on his contract. Peprah's last half-season with Maritzburg United was a struggle, as he managed just a single goal in 10 appearances.

The 22-year-old had initially shown promise when he scored on his debut for Maritzburg against AmaZulu in February. However, he failed to replicate his early success and also struggled to find the net in his earlier six appearances for Orlando Pirates.

Although clubs in Tanzania have expressed interest in Peprah, no formal offers have been tabled. In his first season, Peprah impressed with nine goals in 38 appearances, attracting attention from North African clubs. However, Orlando Pirates decided to retain him at the time.

Now, a year later, it appears that Peprah is not part of Orlando Pirates' plans for the upcoming season. Termination of his contract could be a possible solution to his situation. In the meantime, Peprah is working hard with a personal trainer in Kumasi, Ghana, after playing his last match for Maritzburg in the Play-Offs on June 14.

Considering the current circumstances, it is unlikely that Peprah will return to South Africa, and his future may lie in other countries. While the option of playing in Ghana to revive his career has been considered, it would require a free transfer.