Uncle Ebo Whyte explains why Ghana will struggle to win the World Cup

Popular playwright Uncle Ebo Whyte has said Ghanaians enjoy sabotaging one another, making growth difficult and according to him, the level of sabotage among Ghanaians is why winning the World Cup, for example, will be difficult to achieve as a country.

Ghana will compete in their fourth World Cup next month in Qatar, where the Black Stars will face Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay in the group stage.

The four-time African champions' best World Cup performance came in 2010, when they reached the quarter-finals in South Africa. The goal this year is to break the 2010 record and become the first African country to win the coveted prize, but Ebo Whyte is sceptical.

"If you have worked at any level in this country, you would have experienced it (sabotaging)", he mentioned.

"It is very easy for Ghana to produce boxing Champions than to win the World Cup because they would not wish to make you the hero in a team", he explained.

Uncle Ebo revealed on Joy FM's Drive Time Show with Lexis Bill that he experienced some sabotage in his career.

"We tried booking a hotel some years ago, and we were denied. Some foreigners who had come to Ghana for business purposes also came to this same hotel, and they were told rooms were available", he enunciated.

"While we are sabotaging each other, we are making room for foreigners to get ahead", he concluded.