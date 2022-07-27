Uncle T United boss Isaac Tetteh charges Ghana FA to restructure league to attract sponsorship

Uncle T United president Isaac Tetteh has urged the Ghana FA to restructure the domestic top-flight to attract sponsors.

The Ghanaian elite division has been hit with a ritual exodus of key players after every season to deny the top-flight of consistent quality.

Bechem United machine Augustine Okrah has left for Tanzanian giants Simba FC while Asante Kotoko midfielder Mudasiru Salifu has joined Moldovan giants FC Sheriff Tiraspol.

Kotoko striker Franck Mbella Etouga is on his way to Italian outfit Udinese while a number of top stars are believed to be on their way ahead of the new season.

The mass exodus has affected sponsorship for the domestic league with clubs struggling to pay players.

But Uncle T United president and former Hearts of Oak official Isaac Tetteh has charged the FA to change the narrative.

“When the league is well structured, it will also guarantee solid national teams, "he said.

"Football is all we have so the FA should do everything within its power to make it more attractive."